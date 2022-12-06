UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people

The decision was made at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Rabat, Morocco at 4:12 pm on November 29 (local time).



At present, Cham pottery is mostly found in Ligok village in Binh Thuan province and Hamu Crok village in Ninh Thuan province. They are considered two of the oldest pottery villages in Southeast Asia. Pottery products of the villages still preserve the traditional cultural identities of the Cham people

Bau Truc village’s pottery products use the highly flexible and sticky clay. All of the pottery products are handmade . A craftsman creates special patterns on new pottery products. A pottery class for young people in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan Province Outddor pottery firing Pottery products are diverse in designs. Visitors learn about the art of pottery making of Cham ethnic people in Bau Truc village.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh