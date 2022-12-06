  1. Culture/art
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people

The art of pottery making of Cham ethnic people was listed as a cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding by UNESCO.
The decision was made at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Rabat, Morocco at 4:12 pm on November 29 (local time).
At present, Cham pottery is mostly found in Ligok village in Binh Thuan province and Hamu Crok village in Ninh Thuan province. They are considered two of the oldest pottery villages in Southeast Asia. Pottery products of the villages still preserve the traditional cultural identities of the Cham people.
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 1 Bau Truc village’s pottery products use the highly flexible and sticky clay.
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 2 All of the pottery products are handmade .
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 3 A craftsman creates special patterns on new pottery products.
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 4 A pottery class for young people in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan Province
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 5 Outddor pottery firing
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 6 Pottery products are diverse in designs.
UNESCO-honored pottery-making art of Cham people ảnh 7 Visitors learn about the art of pottery making of Cham ethnic people in Bau Truc village.

