Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities

As many localities have recently announced green areas and loosened social distancing, traditional trade villages nationwide are step-by-step restoring their production to complete the previous orders.
The complicated Covid-19 pandemic has hugely affected the activities of traditional trade villages in Vietnam with many having to halt their operation to fight against the pandemic as regulated, affecting export orders.

To overcome the difficulties, many establishments in these villages have strived to change their production methods with a minor scale to prevent the pandemic.

Some photos captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters about operations at traditional trade villages nationwide.
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 1 At rice vermicelli making village in Phu Hoa Dong, Cu Chi District
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 2 Dried shrimp – A famous specialty of Ca Mau Province
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 3 Workers sew typical conical hats at Go Gang-Phu Gia horse hat-making village in Binh Dinh Province in the pandemic season. 
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 4 The process of  brewing soya sauce at Ban village in the Northern province of Hung Yen
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 5 Cho Lach ornamental flower village in Ben Tre Province is forecasted to reduce its production by 50 percent due to Covid-19.
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 6
Families at Van Phuc Silk Village, also known as Ha Dong Silk Village, in Ha Dong District, the capital city of Hanoi try to maintain their production activities.
Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities ảnh 7 A worker at Hiep Hoa Suong pottery village in Binh Duong Province



By Hieu Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong

