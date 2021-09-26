Traditional trade villages to step-by-step restore production activities

At rice vermicelli making village in Phu Hoa Dong, Cu Chi District

Dried shrimp – A famous specialty of Ca Mau Province



Workers sew typical conical hats at Go Gang-Phu Gia horse hat-making village in Binh Dinh Province in the pandemic season.



The process of brewing soya sauce at Ban village in the Northern province of Hung Yen

Cho Lach ornamental flower village in Ben Tre Province is forecasted to reduce its production by 50 percent due to Covid-19.



Families at Van Phuc Silk Village, also known as Ha Dong Silk Village, in Ha Dong District, the capital city of Hanoi try to maintain their production activities.



A worker at Hiep Hoa Suong pottery village in Binh Duong Province



The complicated Covid-19 pandemic has hugely affected the activities of traditional trade villages in Vietnam with many having to halt their operation to fight against the pandemic as regulated, affecting export orders.To overcome the difficulties, many establishments in these villages have strived to change their production methods with a minor scale to prevent the pandemic.

By Hieu Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong