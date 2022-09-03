Traditional boat race marks National Day, pays tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap

The annual event aims to contribute to the preservation and promotion of solidarity spirit, cultural and spiritual values of the local people well as pray for a year of favorable weather and bumper crops. It is also a chance for those who live far away from their hometown to return and enjoy the traditional festival, and pay tribute to former General Vo Nguyen Giap.



This year's competition attracted 24 men's teams and nine women's teams featuring more than 1,000 athletes. The race has two categories, 24 kilometers for men and 18 for women, attracting tens of thousands of people to come and watch, creating a lively atmosphere along the banks.

The boat racing festival was added to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019.



By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh