Tet comes around corner of HCMC

Tet (Vietnamese traditional New Year) brings its own bustling atmosphere in every corner of HCMC in these days. Overcoming a year of many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the city is regaining. People join hands to bring a joyful and peaceful Tet in a new normal state with each together.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 1 The alley No.153 on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai is decorated with flowers on Tet holidays.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 2 Workers are rushing to complete flower arrangements in front of the HCMC Labor Palace.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 3 Preparation for Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022 has been nearly finished.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 4 People enjoy a street of yellow apricot trees that are placed at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 5 A hot air balloon festival marking the first anniversary of Thu Duc City’s establishment and celebrating the lunar New Year is organized on January 22.

Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 6 Pho Ong do, a street lined with calligraphers' stands, has been opened at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House.
Tet comes around corner of HCMC ảnh 7 HCMC Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street attracts many visitors.


By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

