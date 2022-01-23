Tet comes around corner of HCMC

The alley No.153 on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai is decorated with flowers on Tet holidays.

Workers are rushing to complete flower arrangements in front of the HCMC Labor Palace.

Preparation for Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022 has been nearly finished.

People enjoy a street of yellow apricot trees that are placed at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House.

A hot air balloon festival marking the first anniversary of Thu Duc City’s establishment and celebrating the lunar New Year is organized on January 22.





Pho Ong do, a street lined with calligraphers' stands, has been opened at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House.