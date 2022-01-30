Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger

The floral street stretches over 600m, decorated with more than 97,000 flowerpots featuring over 80 different species of flowers under the theme “Homeland spring with the human warmth” aiming at paying gratitude to Vietnamese people across the country, especially healthcare workers and other forces on the front lines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The annual flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 19 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh