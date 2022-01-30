  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger

SGGP
Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in HCMC that opened for the public on January 29 ( on the 27th day of the last lunar month) is expected to attract a large number of visitors for its unique beauty and extraordinary design.
The floral street stretches over 600m, decorated with more than 97,000 flowerpots featuring over 80 different species of flowers under the theme “Homeland spring with the human warmth” aiming at paying gratitude to Vietnamese people across the country, especially healthcare workers and other forces on the front lines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 19 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.
Capturing beautiful views of Nguyen Hue Flower Street:
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 1
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 2
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 3
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 4
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 5
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 6
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 7
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 8
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 9
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 10
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 11
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 12
Spectacular images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Year of Tiger ảnh 13

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more