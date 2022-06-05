Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer

With affordable ticket prices, visitors can both enjoy observing animals and participating in games at the amusement points. In addition, the Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens also host art, music and circus shows to meet the entertainment demand of visitors.
Apart from receiving numerous customers, Saigon Zoo& Botanical Gardens will also provide outdoor activities for pupils as well as welcome more families during the summer.
There are some photos featuring crowded visitors during these days: