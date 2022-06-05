  1. Culture/art
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer

Thao Cam Vien – Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens has been strongly recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic and become more brilliant with a surge of visitors during this summer. 
With affordable ticket prices, visitors can both enjoy observing animals and participating in games at the amusement points. In addition, the Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens also host art, music and circus shows to meet the entertainment demand of visitors.

Apart from receiving numerous customers, Saigon Zoo& Botanical Gardens will also provide outdoor activities for pupils as well as welcome more families during the summer.
There are some photos featuring crowded visitors during these days:

Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 1
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 2
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 3
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 4
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 5
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 6
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 7
Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, familiar destination during summer ảnh 8

By Vu Dat- Translated by Huyen Huong

