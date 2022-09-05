Roughly 23 million students start new academic year nationwide

Students in Hanoi attend the opening of the new school year (Photo: SGGP)

After a long closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers and students were gathering for the opening ceremony of the 2022-2023 school year themed ‘Unity, creativity, striving to fulfill well the tasks and goals of innovation, consolidating and improving the quality of education and training.'

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a letter to the education sector on the opening day of the new school year reviewing and recognizing the sector’s achievements in the prior academic year. The sector’s achievements include Vietnam's improved education quality reaching 59th place in the international rankings in 2021, and the successful high school graduation exam in 2022.

Moreover, according to the President’s letter, education in mountainous, border, island and ethnic minority areas continues to receive strong attention. Furthermore, many Vietnamese universities have been listed in prestigious international rankings.

In addition, Vietnamese students who won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the Olympic competitions in 2022 have proved that the education sector has improved much.

The opening ceremony at the Nature Science University in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Minster of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son attend the opening ceremony at the Nature Science University in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP) Students of Luong The Vinh high school in Hanoi at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Students of Luong The Vinh high school in Hanoi at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP) High school students in Nam Dinh Province at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP) The State President asked all administrators, teachers and staff of the education sector to make efforts, dedication, solidarity, and creativity, overcome difficulties, do well in their responsibilities, and promote their dedication to the profession for the country’s growth.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also expected parents to pay more attention to their children's education. Students are taught to have the desire to dedicate themselves to the country’s development.

On the occasion of the new school year 2022-2023, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son sent a message to the sector. The Minister expected all teaching staff to try their best and dedicate themselves to the education sector. He hoped that all students complete their studies and train themselves to be good citizens and become high-quality human resources for the country.

Additionally, the Minister of Education and Training anticipated that parents would share the sector’s difficulties by supporting teachers and schools to bring about the best educational results and contribute to the development of the country’s future.

On the morning of September 5, the weather in Northern provinces was favorable for the opening ceremony of the new school year.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beats drum to open the new school year (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Phuc and Mr. Son attend the opening ceremony at the Nature Science University in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP) The opening ceremony of the new school year at a school (Photo: SGGP) The opening ceremony of the new school year at a school (Photo: SGGP)

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan