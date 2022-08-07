Reviving Hue Royal Tuong art



Many Vietnamese Tuong (classical opera) performances have been presented to visitors at Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater and palaces in the Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) in the former capital of Hue.

Scientific documents of Tuong's costumes, masks, and dancing have been collected and studied to restore and promote valuable values of the form of the classical Vietnamese theater.

Artisans of the art of Tuong worship Dao Duy Tu who is a Vietnamese scholar, poet, military adviser, and mandarin who served under the reign of Nguyen lord as a founder of this kind of art; and believed 1627 was the year of the beginning of Tuong.

Born in the time of the Nguyen lords, Tuong art has been developed into a "national drama".

A performance of Tuong art at Thanh Binh Tu Duong (Thanh Binh Ancestral Worship Hall) in Hue A class of the art of mask painting for tuong conducted by artisan La Hung A performance of Tuong art at Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater in the Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) A performance of Tuong art in Hue Festival 2022 A street performance of the art of mask painting for tuong at Hue Festival



By Van Thang, Trong Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh