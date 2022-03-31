Over 20 hot air balloons cruise sky during Int’l Hot Air Balloon Festival

The event marked the 75th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Tuyen Quang to lead the nation in the resistance war (April 2, 1947- 2022) as well as launched the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year of 2022 after the country had resumed tourism activities to welcome foreign visitors.
This is the first time that the Northern province hosted the international hot air balloon festival with eagerness and expectation of residents.
At the festival, the tourists will have chance to enjoy art and adventurous performance of hot air balloons performed by experienced pilots from the UK, US, Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Spain, the Netherlands and Taiwan (China).
In addition, the travelers shall experience flying with hot air balloons and enjoy the city sightseeing, Na Hang – Lam Binh ecotourism site, light performance with live sound and exchange with Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh.
The Tuyen Quang International Hot Air Balloon Festival will be organized from March 30 to April 3 at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Tan Trao Square and Na Hang – Lam Binh ecotourism site.
Vietjet hot air balloon represents Vietnam at the festival.
Some photos were captured at the opening ceremony of Tuyen Quang International Hot Air Balloon Festival: