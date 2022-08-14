Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province

The 7,200- square meter scientific complex was designed following the inspiration of the elliptical model of the planets.

ICISE showcases the most advanced equipment and technology in the world.

A kid enjoys controlling the giant robot

The slices of the universe, planets and specifications of vivid stars

Young people experience a lot of scientific knowledge

Visitors explore the scientific sky and multi-color miniature universe.

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh has put the complex into exploitation as an original tourism product of the province where regularly take place conferences gathering thousands of international scientists. Besides, the place welcomed 16 professors who had been awarded Nobel prizes.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong