Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province

SGGP
Located in Quy Hoa Valley, Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province, the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) is a unique science and education institution in Vietnam with modern equipment and advanced technology.
The central coastal province of Binh Dinh has put the complex into exploitation as an original tourism product of the province where regularly take place conferences gathering thousands of international scientists. Besides, the place welcomed 16 professors who had been awarded Nobel prizes.

Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 1 The 7,200- square meter scientific complex was designed following the inspiration of the elliptical model of the planets.
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 2 ICISE showcases the most advanced equipment and technology in the world.
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 3 A kid enjoys controlling the giant robot
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 4 The slices of the universe, planets and specifications of vivid stars
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 5 Young people experience a lot of scientific knowledge
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 6 Visitors explore the scientific sky and multi-color miniature universe.
Original scientific tourism in Binh Dinh Province ảnh 7

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

