Ninh Thuan, heritage road

The Nui Chua world biosphere reserve with a total area of more than 106,646 hectares converges three natural areas of forest, sea and semi-desert that is a typical and unique dry forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
On the occasion, the South-Central province of Ninh Thuan also received a national heritage site certificate for Vinh Hy Bay, which is one of Vietnam’s eight most beautiful bays, from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The UNESCO and nation's recognitions will contribute to promoting the nature, people and typical culture of Ninh Thuan Province in particular and Vietnam in general to international friends and travelers.
The beauty of Nui Chua and Vinh Hy Bay was captured through lense of photographers: