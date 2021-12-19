Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight

After receiving assigned tasks, a group of soldiers supports Covid-19 patients.

A group of soldiers brings meals to patients and their relatives

The soldiers take care of old severe patients without any relatives

The soldiers collect the rubbish from the twelfth floor to the ground floor of a Covid-19 treatment hospital

The military forces do exercises every day to have good health serving people

Major Dao Chi Dung, Assistant Policy Officer, Thu Duc High Command Division under HCMC High Command along with his companions has not come back home yet for nearly a year although his house is only seven kilometers away from the working place.

Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command said that the city armed forces had mobilized over 36,000 military staff, soldiers and permanent militia, mobile forces to participate in the Covid-19 fight.Currently, thousands of military staff, soldiers and military forces continue to perform their tasks at the isolation areas, field hospitals.During the working process, many military staff, soldiers and militia forces always try to pass loss of their family bereavement due to Covid-19 to fulfill their assigned tasks.

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong