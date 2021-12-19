  1. Culture/art
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight

The militia forces of Ho Chi Minh City have joined in every front and tried their best to help the city overcome difficulties in the Covid-19 fight as well as repel the pandemic for the past nearly two years. 
Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command said that the city armed forces had mobilized over 36,000 military staff, soldiers and permanent militia, mobile forces to participate in the Covid-19 fight. 

Currently, thousands of military staff, soldiers and military forces continue to perform their tasks at the isolation areas, field hospitals.

During the working process, many military staff, soldiers and militia forces always try to pass loss of their family bereavement due to Covid-19 to fulfill their assigned tasks.

Some photos were captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter at the Thu Duc Field Hospital No.1 in Thu Duc City.
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 1 After receiving assigned tasks, a group of soldiers supports Covid-19 patients.
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 2 A group of soldiers brings meals to patients and their relatives
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 3 The soldiers take care of old severe patients without any relatives
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 4 The soldiers collect the rubbish from the twelfth floor to the ground floor of a Covid-19 treatment hospital 
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 5 The military forces do exercises every day to have good health serving people
Militia forces - silent soldiers in Covid-19 fight ảnh 6 Major Dao Chi Dung, Assistant Policy Officer, Thu Duc High Command Division under HCMC High Command along with his companions has not come back home yet for nearly a year although his house is only seven kilometers away from the working place.

