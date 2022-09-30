  1. Culture/art
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang

SGGP
After the storm Noru has been over, residents in Da Nang City flocked to the seaside to catch freshwater fish with a net or a racket.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 1 This is a unique activity that would help residents have good meals and earn income as well.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 2 In Nguyen Tat Thanh Street near Phu Loc Bridge, Thanh Khe District, people use nets to catch freshwater fish from manholes after the storm.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 3 Other people are curious about seeing men catching freshwater fish.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 4
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 5 It is very easy to catch freshwater fish in saltwater areas as they had eyesores and could not swim.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 6 According to residents, freshwater fishes in lakes and ponds swam to the sea from manholes when the city suffered from the storm and heavy rain.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 7
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 8
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 9 A local resident get catfish, carp, tilapia and so on with only a racket.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 10 Many people use rackets along with fishing nets to find the spoil.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 11 When the water flow is strong, it will be easier to catch fish as they are at the intersection of salt and fresh water.
Locals rush to catch fish after storm Noru in Da Nang ảnh 12 A batch of fish was performed in ten minutes.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

