Localities ready to welcome international visitors

Although the number of tourists arriving in the country did not meet the expected set target, the achieved results showed the right paths and efforts of the national tourism sector.
Recently, some big magazines and newspapers including Afar of the US, Wanderlust of the UK and Stuttgarter Nachrichten of Germany have extended compliments of the beautiful landscapes for Vietnamese tourism destinations.
Currently, Ho Chi Minh City and localities are ready for boosting the smokeless industry with a slew of tourism events and renovation of landscape and cultural sites.
In the first days of reopening, the country's economic hub welcomed some international delegations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Therefore, the city's set target of welcoming 3.5 million out of five million foreign visitors to Vietnam in 2022 is expected to be obtainable.
Phu Quoc Island City of Kien Giang Province welcomes Korean visitors under the pilot program of receiving international visitors with vaccine passports.
Visitors sightsee in Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi.
Travelers experience pig racing in Yangbay tourism site in Khanh Hoa Province
Travelers are walking at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1, HCMC
International arrivals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the afternoon of March 15
Conical hat making village in Hue prepares to welcome international visitors.