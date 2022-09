It is expected that the project will be finished by the end of this year which would contribute to improving the living environment and creating more areas of clean land for people to live with peace of mind; socio-economic development right at the "hot point” of dioxin.

Some photos featuring works of officers, soldiers of the Economic – Defense Division No.92 for socio-economic development in Thua Thien-Hue Province:

By Van Thang, Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong