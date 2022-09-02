Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC

The event includes performances of eight colorful hot air balloons carrying a 1,800sq.m national flag flying high in the sky over the city.



Bach Dang Pier and Saigon Water Bus stations were getting crowded as thousands of people flocked to there to enjoy the festival.

Besides the release of the giant national flag into the sky by hot air balloons, paragliding performance and watersport games attracted a large number of visitors.



Paragliding performance Traditional boat race Water skiing competition





By Thien Thanh, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh