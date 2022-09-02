  1. Culture/art
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC

SGGP
A hot air balloon celebrating the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2) was held at the Sai Gon River Tunnel this morning.
The event includes performances of eight colorful hot air balloons carrying a 1,800sq.m national flag flying high in the sky over the city.
Bach Dang Pier and Saigon Water Bus stations were getting crowded as thousands of people flocked to there to enjoy the festival.
Besides the release of the giant national flag into the sky by hot air balloons, paragliding performance and watersport games attracted a large number of visitors.
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 1
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 2
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 3
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 4 Technicians blow up balloons with gas and fire .
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 5
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 6
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 7
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 8 The event includes performances of eight colorful hot air balloons carrying a 1,800sq.m national flag flying high in the sky over the city.
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 9 Thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy the festival.
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 10
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 11
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 12
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 13
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 14 Paragliding performance 
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 15 Traditional boat race
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 16 Water skiing competition
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 17
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 18
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 19
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 20
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 21
Hot air balloons carrying enormous national flag celebrate National Day in HCMC ảnh 22

By Thien Thanh, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

