HCMC people enjoy safe Christmas Eve

People flocked to the Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, Tan Dinh Church in District 1 and Thi Nghe Church in Binh Thanh District to enjoy Christmas Eve and take pictures at night. Almost all of the participants shared that they wished a warm Christmas season to everyone, a new radiant year and under-control Covid-19 pandemic.



Christmas atmosphere overwhelmed corners of Nguyen Hue walking street and big shopping malls of Diamond Plaza, Vincom Dong Khoi, Saigon Center.



The police forces, traffic police and militia were assigned tasks at the corners of churches and city center areas to ensure security, order and regulate the traffic for people to enjoy the Noel.



As usual, colorful-decorated Christmas was maintained at the Catholic alleys in Pham The Hien Street in District 8, Tam Chau Street of Tam Phu Ward, Go Dua Street of Tam Binh Ward in Thu Duc City.







Some photos and a video highlighted the Christmas night in Ho Chi Minh City:

By Chi Thach - Translated by Huyen Huong