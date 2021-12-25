  1. Culture/art
HCMC people enjoy safe Christmas Eve

SGGP

A lot of people last night crowded at churches and HCMC's center areas to celebrate and enjoy Christmas night. Compared to previous years, the usual hustle in the city center and Catholic alleys was much quieter due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all of the people strictly followed the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations. 
People flocked to the Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, Tan Dinh Church in District 1 and Thi Nghe Church in Binh Thanh District to enjoy Christmas Eve and take pictures at night. Almost all of the participants shared that they wished a warm Christmas season to everyone, a new radiant year and under-control Covid-19 pandemic. 

Christmas atmosphere overwhelmed corners of Nguyen Hue walking street and big shopping malls of Diamond Plaza, Vincom Dong Khoi, Saigon Center.

The police forces, traffic police and militia were assigned tasks at the corners of churches and city center areas to ensure security, order and regulate the traffic for people to enjoy the Noel.

As usual, colorful-decorated Christmas was maintained at the Catholic alleys in Pham The Hien Street in District 8, Tam Chau Street of Tam Phu Ward, Go Dua Street of Tam Binh Ward in Thu Duc City. 
By Chi Thach - Translated by Huyen Huong

