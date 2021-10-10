  1. Culture/art
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives

SGGP
After over a week of loosening the social distancing order, the Ho Chi Minh City lifestyle has step-by-step revived with crowded people, vehicles on the street and the activities resumption at the traditional markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, parks, restaurants, factories and offices.
The familiar images were caught again after four months of performing social distancing to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past ten days of applying Directive No.18, the city gradually opens some activities to restore and develop the economy and create jobs to generate income for residents.

Each person should raise awareness of protecting health to help the city soon reach the new normalcy state.
Some photos were captured at public and working places:

HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 1
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 2
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 3
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 4
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 5
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 6
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 7
HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives ảnh 8

By Hoang Hung, Viet Dung, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

