HCMC lifestyle step-by-step revives

The familiar images were caught again after four months of performing social distancing to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Over the past ten days of applying Directive No.18, the city gradually opens some activities to restore and develop the economy and create jobs to generate income for residents.



Each person should raise awareness of protecting health to help the city soon reach the new normalcy state.





Some photos were captured at public and working places:

By Hoang Hung, Viet Dung, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong