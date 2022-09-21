  1. Culture/art
HCMC has made every effort to reach the number of 500 clean and green residential areas by the end of 2022 and 1,500 by the end of 2024.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 1 HCMC’S leaders plant Barrington Asiatica trees given by officials and soldiers from Truong Sa Islands in the Tran Van On Secondary School in District 1.

HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 2 The “Green Journey” program launched by Buddhist dignitaries and followers of Lien Hoa Pagoda in District 11 has contributed to the city’s environmental protection over the past five years.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 3 Miss Eco Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thanh Ha offers plants to residents in District 8.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 4 A clean-up campaign launched in Thu Duc City.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 5 The “My beloved street corner” work on Dang Van Sam Street in Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 9 creates a beautiful space.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 6 Painters Nam Anh and Nguyen Van Minh are painting a wall on Dang Van Sam Street in Phu Nhuan District.
HCMC developing clean, green residential areas ảnh 7 Ms. Van in Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 7 plants many ornamental trees in her top floor garden.

By Viet Dung, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

