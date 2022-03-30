Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus

Foreign visitors tour walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

Together with airlines, domestic accommodation and entertainment service providers are also ready to serve tourists with a series of new and attractive products and services. (Photo: VNA)

In the context of Vietnam completely opening all tourism activities, Hanoi is promoting the development of domestic tourism that is in line with Government’s policy of safe and flexible adaption and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)

To attract more visitors in the coming months, Hanoi will launch a series of tourism programmes before and during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the regional largest sporting event slated to take place from May 12 to 23 this year. (Photo: VNA)

From now until the end of the year, the tourism industry will implement cooperative activities with provinces and cities to promote the image of the destinations, build an attractive and highly connected tour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamplus