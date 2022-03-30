  1. Culture/art
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus

The capital city of Hanoi has received its first foreign travelers as the country fully reopened international tourism on March 15 following two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus ảnh 1 Foreign visitors tour walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus ảnh 2 Together with airlines, domestic accommodation and entertainment service providers are also ready to serve tourists with a series of new and attractive products and services. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus ảnh 3 In the context of Vietnam completely opening all tourism activities, Hanoi is promoting the development of domestic tourism that is in line with Government’s policy of safe and flexible adaption and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus ảnh 4 To attract more visitors in the coming months, Hanoi will launch a series of tourism programmes before and during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the regional largest sporting event slated to take place from May 12 to 23 this year. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus ảnh 5 From now until the end of the year, the tourism industry will implement cooperative activities with provinces and cities to promote the image of the destinations, build an attractive and highly connected tour. (Photo: VNA)

