Grand ceremony marking Lord Buddha’s 2566th birthday held in Hue

A grand ceremony marking the 2566th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha is held at Tu Dam Pagoda in Hue City .

The event saw the presence of leaders of Thua Thien-Hue Province and thousands of Buddhist dignitaries and followers, local people and visitors.



At the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Khe Chon, Deputy Head of the Executive Board of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha cum Deputy Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Thua Thien Hue Province spoke the message of the Acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for this occasion.

Most Venerable Thich Hue Phuoc, Deputy Head of the Executive Board of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha cum Chief secretary of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Thua Thien Hue Province opened the event with a welcome speech.

A parade of vehicles decorated in flowers and Buddhist themes A parade of vehicles decorated in flowers and Buddhist themes

On May 14, thousands of monks and nuns, Buddhist dignitaries and followers, local people and visitors participated in a procession praying for national prosperity, world peace and people's happiness; and Moc Duc ceremony (Buddha statue bathing ceremony) at Dieu De Pagoda.

The religious festival that runs for eight days includes many activities, such as a ceremony to light up seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns at the Nghinh Luong Dinh pier on the Huong River; celebrations of Buddha's Birthday held in Huong Tra, Huong Thuy, Nam Dong, A Luoi, Phong Dien, Phu Loc, Quang Dien, and Phu Vang from May 9-13; a vegetarian food fair at the Lieu Quan Buddhist Cultural Center; a parade of vehicles decorated in flowers and Buddhist themes; Moc Duc ceremony (Buddha statue bathing ceremony) at Dieu De Pagoda; a procession to Tu Dam pagoda.

There will also be art programs, and charitable activities paying tribute to heroic martyrs and praying for peace and an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.





By Van Thang, Dinh Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh