  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta

SGGP
Every October, water from the Mekong River comes in with continuous rains in the Mekong Delta submerging hundreds of houses and thousands of hectares of farmland; however, floods also bring with them an abundance of fish and other aquatic animals.

 

Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 1
Currently, the water in the region has been high, causing shrimp, fish and other seafood catches to become vibrant.
According to the Directorate of Water Resources, in the coming days, the flood will peak in the watershed with water level measuring 3.5 meters – 3.7 meters, exceeding the first-stage warning level whereas in-field flooding in the upstream area at the second and the third warning level and above the third warning level in the coastal areas.
Many farmers have abandoned the production of autumn-winter rice, allowing water to overflow the fields. This is also a good way to let soil receive silt. Flood season also helps people in the Mekong Delta earn a livelihood thanks to abundant aquatic resources.
Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 2
Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 3
Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 4
Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 5
Floods bring abundance of fish to Mekong Delta ảnh 6

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more