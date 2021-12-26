Fishing season of anchovy in Phu Yen

The long tradition of fishing in the locality has been passed down from generation to generation. fresh anchovy fish is selected to make traditional fish sauce.



A collection of photos capturing beautiful landscapes on the fishing season of anchovy in Nhon Hoi village by photographer Le Chau Dao of Phu Yen Province won the encouragement prize at the National Photo Contest on homeland sea and islands.

The photo contest is organized by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Vietnam People's Army General Department of Politics and the Vietnamese Artistic Photographers Association.

Anchovy catching Women carrying fishes on beach Storing dried fishes Fish drying in the sun Fish drying in the sun Manufacturing traditional fish sauce

By Hoang Thach Van – Translated by Kim Khanh