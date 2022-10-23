The name of Ru Cha is explained as Ru meaning forest and Cha meaning specialized tree. The winding roads through Ru Cha this month are extraordinarily beautiful.



The “cha” trees system gradually changed its leaves, blossomed with full of yellow mixing with the green color of cork trees, water coconut having been planted to widen the mangrove forest from 4.5 hectares to 25 hectares in 2016.



Many scientists considered Ru Cha as a green shield creating a favorable environment for all species to multiply. Besides, it serves as a screen to protect the safety of people's houses, fields and gardens, transport infrastructure works, lakes and dams, and production, cultivation and aquaculture activities amid floods and storms.

Working in mangrove forest A bird is starving under blossomed “Cha” Roots of Cha trees with strange shapes Local people earn income from boat for rent activity to tourists.

Tourists enjoy sightseeing and take photos

Fisherman catches fish at mangrove forest Planting new trees

The extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha via photos

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong