  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha

SGGP
Located more than ten kilometers far from Hue City center, Ru Cha is a unique primeval mangrove forest in Tam Giang lagoon - the largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia which become a top destination for people and tourists to enjoy sightseeing and take photos.
The name of Ru Cha is explained as Ru meaning forest and Cha meaning specialized tree. The winding roads through Ru Cha this month are extraordinarily beautiful.

The “cha” trees system gradually changed its leaves, blossomed with full of yellow mixing with the green color of cork trees, water coconut having been planted to widen the mangrove forest from 4.5 hectares to 25 hectares in 2016.

Many scientists considered Ru Cha as a green shield creating a favorable environment for all species to multiply. Besides, it serves as a screen to protect the safety of people's houses, fields and gardens, transport infrastructure works, lakes and dams, and production, cultivation and aquaculture activities amid floods and storms.
The extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha via photos
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 1 Working in mangrove forest
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 2 A bird is starving under blossomed “Cha”  
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 3 Roots of Cha trees with strange shapes
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 4 Local people earn income from boat for rent activity to tourists.
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 5 Tourists enjoy sightseeing and take photos
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 6 Fisherman catches fish at mangrove forest
Extraordinary beauty of Ru Cha ảnh 7 Planting new trees

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more