Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously

The final works including asphalt concrete pavement, installation of traffic signs and transportation infrastructure at Than Cuu Nghia intersection in Tien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District have been almost finished.



The expressway has a total length of 55.1km with four lanes. The project has a total investment of more than VND14 trillion (US$607.3 million) and is expected to open to traffic at Lunar New Year.



The first section of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway A distance of 44 kilometers of the paved road are surfaced with Asphalt Treated Base (ATB). Asphalt concrete pavement installation of the section running through Tien Giang Province’s Cai Lay District Installation of metal piles has been carried out at construction sites. Installation of traffic signs at Than Cuu Nghia intersection Workers are working on the construction site. The ending point of the road at the An Thai Trung intersection in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District and the National Highway No.30 has been finished.









By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh