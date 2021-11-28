  1. Culture/art
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously

Around 1,500 engineers, supervisors and workers are making all efforts to complete the construction progress of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway project expeditiously.
The final works including asphalt concrete pavement, installation of traffic signs and transportation infrastructure at Than Cuu Nghia intersection in Tien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District have been almost finished.
The expressway has a total length of 55.1km with four lanes. The project has a total investment of more than VND14 trillion (US$607.3 million) and is expected to open to traffic at Lunar New Year.
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 1 The first section of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 2 A distance of 44 kilometers of the paved road are surfaced with Asphalt Treated Base (ATB).
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 3 Asphalt concrete pavement installation of the section running through Tien Giang Province’s Cai Lay District
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 4 Installation of metal piles has been carried out at construction sites.
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 5 Installation of traffic signs at Than Cuu Nghia intersection
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 6 Workers are working on the construction site.
Efforts being made to complete Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expeditiously ảnh 7 The ending point of the road at the An Thai Trung intersection in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District and the National Highway No.30 has been finished.


By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

