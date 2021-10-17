Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood

According weather forecasting, the flood peak may comes in October. In An Giang Province, the water level at Tan Chau station will reach .8-3.2 meters and the water level at Chau Doc station will be 2.6-2.9 meters.





The late flood and low water level have caused a sharp decline in fisheries compared to previous years impacting on the local livelihoods . In these days, the local people in provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, Kien Giang and Can Tho City are still trying to catch fishes and sowing for the autumn-winter rice and vegetable crops.

This year’s late flood and low water level have resulted in fish decline impacting on the local livelihoods. Farmers of the Mekong Delta region sow the autumn - winter rice on an area of more than 714,600 hectares. Catching the Linh fish, one of the specialties of the flooding season in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu City Planting Cu Au (a floating-leaved aquatic plants, Trapa natans, commonly known as water chestnut) in Dong Thap Province’s Lap Vo District Catching fishes by a fish trap Fish species in flooding season Harvesting water lilies in the flooding season





By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by by Kim Khanh