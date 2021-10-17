  1. Culture/art
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood

The Water Resources Directorate under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that this year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta has arrived later than usual while water levels on the Mekong River have dropped compared to the average level.
According weather forecasting, the flood peak may comes in October. In An Giang Province, the water level at Tan Chau station will reach .8-3.2 meters and the water level at Chau Doc station will be 2.6-2.9 meters.
The late flood and low water level have caused a sharp decline in fisheries compared to previous years impacting on the local livelihoods. In these days, the local people in provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, Kien Giang and Can Tho City are still trying to catch fishes and sowing for the autumn-winter rice and vegetable crops.
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 1 This year’s late flood and low water level have resulted in fish decline impacting on the local livelihoods.
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 2 Farmers of the Mekong Delta region sow the autumn - winter rice on an area of more than 714,600 hectares.
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 3 Catching the Linh fish, one of the specialties of the flooding season in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu City
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 4 Planting Cu Au (a floating-leaved aquatic plants, Trapa natans, commonly known as water chestnut) in Dong Thap Province’s Lap Vo District
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 5 Catching fishes by a fish trap
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 6 Fish species in flooding season
Earning activities of Mekong Delta’s locals during late flood ảnh 7 Harvesting water lilies in the flooding season

By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by by Kim Khanh

