Diversified ways of approaching reading culture

SGGP
Launched eight years ago, Vietnam Book Day has promoted the value and cultivated a reading culture in the community.
Readers have many ways to approach books by participating in activities, such as book day, book festivals, book streets, and modern spaces of reading.
Vietnam Book Day was approved in 2014 and is scheduled to occur every year on April 21. The day aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking. It also celebrates an appreciation for readers, writers, publishers, distributors, and other affiliates of the publishing industry.
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 1 The first Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 opens in Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 on April 20.
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 2 An introduction of book in HCMC Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1, HCMC
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 3 Phuong Nam Book City
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 4 High school students learn about e-books.
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 5 A reading area for children at a bookstore
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 6  The Wiselands book coffee shop offers customers a relaxing and green space to enjoy drinks while reading.
Diversified ways of approaching reading culture ảnh 7 Young people scan a QR code with mobile cameras to access smart audio books at the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 .

By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

