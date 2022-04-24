Diversified ways of approaching reading culture

Readers have many ways to approach books by participating in activities, such as book day, book festivals, book streets, and modern spaces of reading.



The first Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 opens in Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 on April 20.

An introduction of book in HCMC Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1, HCMC

Phuong Nam Book City

High school students learn about e-books.

A reading area for children at a bookstore

The Wiselands book coffee shop offers customers a relaxing and green space to enjoy drinks while reading.