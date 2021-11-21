  1. Culture/art
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune

SGGP

Not only local residents but also teachers from other provinces have to spend one-hour travelling by ferry to Thanh An Island Commune in Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City for teaching, working and living.
Even many people have to rent houses in the island commune for conveniently teaching and working.

Via photos below, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters will sculpture the stories related to daily activities of teachers in the locality.

Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 1 Teacher Duong Thi Thu Hang performs her online teaching.
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 2 Teacher Do Tran Thanh Thi is with her pupils 
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 3 Teacher Tran Thi Ha My talks with her pupils at the recess
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 4 A teacher takes his first graders to classroom.
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 5 Principal of Thanh An Secondary and High School Nguyen Ngoc Bao along with some other teachers are ready for getting in the ferry in the early morning.
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 6 Teachers Dinh Thi Thu Hien and Tran Thi Ha My prepare for the luncheon after school.
Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune ảnh 7 Teacher Duong Thi Thu Hang is with her two children after class

By Hoang Hung- Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

