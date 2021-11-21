Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune

Teacher Duong Thi Thu Hang performs her online teaching.

Teacher Do Tran Thanh Thi is with her pupils

Teacher Tran Thi Ha My talks with her pupils at the recess

A teacher takes his first graders to classroom.

Principal of Thanh An Secondary and High School Nguyen Ngoc Bao along with some other teachers are ready for getting in the ferry in the early morning.

Teachers Dinh Thi Thu Hien and Tran Thi Ha My prepare for the luncheon after school.