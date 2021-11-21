Daily activities of teachers in Thanh An Island Commune

Even many people have to rent houses in the island commune for conveniently teaching and working.
Via photos below, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters will sculpture the stories related to daily activities of teachers in the locality.
Teacher Duong Thi Thu Hang performs her online teaching.
Teacher Do Tran Thanh Thi is with her pupils
Teacher Tran Thi Ha My talks with her pupils at the recess
A teacher takes his first graders to classroom.
Principal of Thanh An Secondary and High School Nguyen Ngoc Bao along with some other teachers are ready for getting in the ferry in the early morning.
Teachers Dinh Thi Thu Hien and Tran Thi Ha My prepare for the luncheon after school.
Teacher Duong Thi Thu Hang is with her two children after class