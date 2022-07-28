Con Dao Island, destination for visitors in July

  1. Culture/art
A lot of visitors flock to the Con Dao Island in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province every July, falling on the month marking the Invalids and Martyrs Day (on July 27) to lay wreaths and offer incense to commemorate martyrs. 
Hang Duong Cemetery, Hang Keo Cemetery, Con Dao prison complex so-called “tiger cages” under the French colonialism, Pier 914 and Van Son Pagoda are the top destinations out of more than 20 relics for tourists. Of these, Hang Duong Cemetery atracting most visitors is home to the graves of heroes, martyrs and patriots who sacrificed their lives for national liberation during the 113 years of the prison complex's existence. Especially, the grave of Heroine Vo Thi Sau on the island lured numerous tourists.
Some photos featuring activities of tourists on the island:
