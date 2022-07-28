Con Dao Island, destination for visitors in July

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), by the beginning of July, the whole economy's credit reached VND11.4 quadrillion, up 9.35 percent, while it only increased by about 6 percent in the same period last year. In this context, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong has recently sent a message on maintaining the orientation of credit growth of 14 percent in 2022 and, at the same time, gave many guidelines to help enterprises access the 2-percent interest rate support loan package.