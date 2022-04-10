  1. Culture/art
The 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival themed “Preserving and promoting the value of Southern traditional cake” opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Hundreds of local specialties and delicious cakes of Southern provinces and cities, Northern localities of Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son and Phu Tho are introduced to visitors during the 5-day event.
The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of cakes and performances of traditional cake making of localities in the country.
The annual Southern folk cake festival which started on April 7 aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities, and promote tourism and cultural potentials of South Vietnam. 
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 1 Making Banh Xeo,  a crispy Vietnamese pancake made from rice flour
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 2 At the display booth of Hau Giang Province
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 3 Colorful beauty of traditional cakes
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 4 Banh La Mit or Banh Rau Mo (Mo cake) made of Paederia foetida leaf extract, rice flour and coconut milk
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 5 Banh Tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), a specialty of Tra Vinh Province
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 6 Banh Bap (Porn cake), a kind of Bac Ninh Province's folk cake made of sticky rice and juicy cane
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 7 At the stall of Soc Trang Province
Colorful beauty of traditional cakes ảnh 8 A kind of traditional cake of Soc Trang Province

