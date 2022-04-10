Hundreds of local specialties and delicious cakes of Southern provinces and cities, Northern localities of Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son and Phu Tho are introduced to visitors during the 5-day event.



The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of cakes and performances of traditional cake making of localities in the country.

The annual Southern folk cake festival which started on April 7 aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities, and promote tourism and cultural potentials of South Vietnam.



Making Banh Xeo, a crispy Vietnamese pancake made from rice flour At the display booth of Hau Giang Province Colorful beauty of traditional cakes Banh La Mit or Banh Rau Mo (Mo cake) made of Paederia foetida leaf extract, rice flour and coconut milk Banh Tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), a specialty of Tra Vinh Province Banh Bap (Porn cake), a kind of Bac Ninh Province's folk cake made of sticky rice and juicy cane At the stall of Soc Trang Province A kind of traditional cake of Soc Trang Province





By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh