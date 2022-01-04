  1. Culture/art
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme

The “One Commune, One Product” program since 2018 has helped develop hundreds of unique specialty products in Central Vietnam. The program started in Quang Ninh in 2013 as a successor of its Japanese counterpart.
After initial success, the Government since 2018 has implemented the program nationwide. Up to now, the country has developed about 5,000 OCOP products, making a great contribution to promoting rural economy and the national goal of sustainable rural development.
In the Central region, after 3 years of implementing the program, localities have also achieved hundreds of OCOPs associated with the cultural identities and traditions of each region, achieving high economic efficiency.
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 1 A field of medicinal solanum procumbens (4-star OCOP of An Xuan, Quang Tri) (Photo: SGGP)
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 2 A great yield of Phuc Trach grapefruits (3-star OCOP) (Photo: SGGP)
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 3 Nam O traditional fish sauce naturally fermented in ancient terracotta jars (4-star OCOP of Nam O beach village, Da Nang City) (Photo: SGGP)
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 4 Ly Son garlic, Quang Ngai fertilized and preserved on the volcanic Ly Son island giving high economic value (Photo: SGGP)
 
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 5 The trademark Hoi An lantern (Photo: SGGP)
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 6 Moc Mien Rocky Garden tourist site, Tuy An, Phu Yen (future 4-star OCOP)
Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme ảnh 7 Packing ocean tuna caught by Binh Dinh fishermen for export to Japan (5-star OCOP) (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia

