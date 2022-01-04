Central Vietnam embraces OCOP scheme

After initial success, the Government since 2018 has implemented the program nationwide. Up to now, the country has developed about 5,000 OCOP products, making a great contribution to promoting rural economy and the national goal of sustainable rural development.

In the Central region, after 3 years of implementing the program, localities have also achieved hundreds of OCOPs associated with the cultural identities and traditions of each region, achieving high economic efficiency.

A field of medicinal solanum procumbens (4-star OCOP of An Xuan, Quang Tri) (Photo: SGGP) A great yield of Phuc Trach grapefruits (3-star OCOP) (Photo: SGGP) Nam O traditional fish sauce naturally fermented in ancient terracotta jars (4-star OCOP of Nam O beach village, Da Nang City) (Photo: SGGP) Ly Son garlic, Quang Ngai fertilized and preserved on the volcanic Ly Son island giving high economic value (Photo: SGGP) The trademark Hoi An lantern (Photo: SGGP) Moc Mien Rocky Garden tourist site, Tuy An, Phu Yen (future 4-star OCOP)

Packing ocean tuna caught by Binh Dinh fishermen for export to Japan (5-star OCOP) (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia