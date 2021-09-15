Central region’s farmers flocked to fields to save rice after storm

In Quang Tri Province, the cultivation area for this year’s summer-autumn rice crop is around 22,410 hectares. Farmers harvested crops on 18,632 hectares. The remaining rice area is 3,778 hectares in districts, including Vinh Linh (272 hectares), Gio Linh (935 hectares), Trieu Phong (99 hectares), Dong Ha (560 hectares), Cam Lo (1,091.7 hectares), Dakrong (320) and Huong Hoa (500 hectares).

The Inter-tropical Convergence Zone and circulation caused by the typhoon have produced prolonged heavy rain and submerged many hectares of rice fields when the harvest season is coming.

Farmers have mobilized members of their families and hired farm workers to collect rice crops on paddy fields because rice falling down in fields after storm that cannot be harvested by the harvesting machine.

Quang Tri Province has 289.4 hectares of flooded and fallen rice fields, including 57 hectares in Vinh Linh District, 30 hectares in Cam Lo District, 148 hectares in Dong Ha District and 54.4 hectares in Trieu Phong District.

“My family has 1.2 hectares of rice which need 5-7 days to harvest. However, we must hire laborers to help us to collect early to avoid losses from the Storm. In addition, rice under flooding will be forced to germinate. The locality saw a large number of areas of flooded and fallen rice fields because of the late sow, leading late harvest”, said farmer Nguyen Van Sang, 60, in Vinh Lam Commune’s Tien My 1 Village in Vinh Linh District.

Farmer Cao Van Khieu in Vinh Lam Commune’s Tien My 2 Village in Vinh Linh District said that his 3-hectare paddy fields have yet entered harvest season. However, half of the area of rice fell down and start to germinate. Other challenge is the lack of rice dryer machine and rice drying yards. Therefore rice harvested is kept storages.



