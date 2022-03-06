8th HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2022 opens

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offer flowers to ambassadors of the HCMC Ao Dai Festival.

Attending the opening ceremony were Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice President of the Vietnamese Women’s Association (VWU) Do Thi Thu Thao, representatives of ministries, departments, State agencies, HCMC’s authorities and others.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (C) attends the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said that hat Ao Dai is the traditional costume of Vietnamese people. It is the best choice for important events. Preserving and promoting the traditional beauty of Ao Dai is one of the key tasks of building the Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with national identity and promoting images of the country and people to international friends.

The Ao Dai Festival which has been launched for nearly 10 years has become the city’s annual event and also a cultural tourism product typically attracting a large number of visitors.

The festival not only draws tourists to the city but also highlights the Ao Dai’s beauty, and contributes to the preservation and promotion of national traditional values.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The festival has a great significance for the city that has gradually returned to the new normal state while the economy is recovering. The festival affirms the city government’s determination to recover and develop the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, introducing to local and international visitors images of a modern and vivid city, towards the building of an exciting tourism city in Asia.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers flowers to spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh (C) offers flowers to fashion designers.

The festival offers a wide range of cultural activities, including a parade featuring more than 2,000 women wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai, Ao Dai fashion show, a display of Ao Dai and tourist attractions, Miss Ao Dai in-person and online beauty contests, Ao Dai design competitions, performances of folk music of Quan Ho duet singing, Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music) recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity.

The HCMC Ao Dai Festival is accompanied by artists who have chosen as the event’s ambassadors, such as People’s Artist Kim Xuan, Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, director of HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh, Mc Quynh Hoa, singe Nguyen Phi Hung and others.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (3rd, R) offers flowers to ambassadors of the HCMC Ao Dai Festival. A performance of Ao Dai at the festival

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh