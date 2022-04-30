2022 Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival opens

Thousands of people attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival.

The four-month festival will include a series of cultural, tourism and sports activities, such as street festival, kite flying performance, food fair, flower street, a marathon, a cycling tournament, martial art performance and more.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Dinh Province Ho Hung Dung beats a drum to kick off the 2022 Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival. Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival 2022 will be held in four months.

Three highlight events of the festival, including a seminar on Binh Dinh Province’s tourism recovery and development, a signing ceremony of a cooperation program between the province and four airlines. The opening ceremony of the festival themed “Quy Nhon- sea heaven” will be organized on April 29 to kick off the Summer Sea Festival.

Notably, the final round of Miss World Vietnam beauty contest 2022 will take place in July and August.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Phi Long said that the province’s tourism has many breakthroughs and placed in the group of good growth in the tourism sector. Quy Nhon City was one of the three tourism cities of Vietnam to receive the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award in 2020. In addition, the US travel guide Rough Guides has cited Quy Nhon as top nine places to get off tourist trail in Southeast Asia while American news channel CNBC listed Central Vietnam, including Quy Nhon among seven lesser-known destinations in the world to consider visiting post-Covid-19.

The province expected to receive around 200,000 local and foreign visitors on the occasion of the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1).

On this occasion, a kite flying festival was organized in the evening of April 30 at the Quy Nhon City’s beach on Xuan Dieu Street, attracting thousands of people.

A kite flying festival is organized in the evening of April 30 on Quy Nhon City’s beach.



By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh