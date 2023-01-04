Photo exhibition marks Mau Than Offensive in Spring 1968 held in HCMC

A photo exhibition marking the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising opened in HCMC on January 4.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Van Dung; Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the city, Tran The Thuan; and war veterans who participated in the battle of the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising.

The exhibition takes place in three areas, including Lam Son Park, in front of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports on Dong Khoi Street and the Reunification Palace with 80 pictures of each site.

The display aims to honor the service, sacrifices and dedication of soldiers and people who served during the Vietnam wars and give a deep knowledge of the glorious history and spring of 1968 to residents in the city.

On the same day, another photo exhibition titled “Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh and heroic song of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising” opened at Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street.

It was 55 years but the heroic spirit of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising still remains, showing the revolutionary tradition of the Party, Government and people of HCMC.

The event held by the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays will run until January 15.