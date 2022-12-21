Photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on December 21 launched a photo contest titled “Shining Vietnam-Amazing Vietnam” featuring natural landscapes and culture to promote Vietnamese tourism.

The competition aims to seek typical and valuable photographic works introducing the country and Vietnamese people to domestic and international visitors.

The event is open to Vietnamese people at home and abroad. The organization board encourages artists to participate to publicize their pictures of tourism activities, contributing to raising public awareness of the role of tourism, attracting international visitors to Vietnam and promoting domestic tourism. It is also an opportunity for organizations and businesses in the tourism industry to exchange and present their brands and products.

Entries will be submitted at the website www.anhnghethuatdulich.com from now until June 5, 2023.

Award-winning and selected photos will be displayed at an exhibition and granted certification by the Vietnam Tourism Development Fund (VTDF).

The award ceremony and exhibition are scheduled to take place in July, 2023 to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnamese tourism industry.