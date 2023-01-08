Phalaenopsis orchid reaches full bloom in Quang Tri

Tens of thousands of Phalaenopsis (Phals) are in full bloom on Sa Mu hill, in Huong Hoa District in the north central coastal province of Quang Tri located nearly 1,000 meters above sea level, attracting a huge number of visitors and traders.

These days, more than 30,000 colorful orchid plants are blooming at the Bac Huong Hoa Science and Technology Research and Application Station under the Department of Science and Technology of Quang Tri Province on Sa Mu Hill.

Phalaenopsis orchids come in a variety of colors, including white, purple, and yellow with white spots.

The flower is grown in Sa Mu with the goal of finding a suitable variety for propagating and transferring technologies to growers.

Gardens of Phalaenopsis orchid are equipped with advanced modern agricultural machinery.

A Phalaenopsis orchid takes 20-22 months to initiate flowering.

Deputy Director of the Bac Huong Hoa Science and Technology Research and Application Station Nguyen Huong said that the facility opens for contemplating and purchasing flowers. Phalaenopsis orchids are transported for sale in neighboring localities, such as Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang on the lunar New Year.

The station has also preserved and developed rare medicinal orchids, such as Anoectochilus setaceus Blume and Paris polyphylla.