Petrol prices up, oil prices down in latest adjustment

The retail prices of petrol were revised up while prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut were lowered from 3 p.m. on February 13 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up VND627 per liter to VND23,767 (about US$1) while that of RON 95-III petrol increased by VND549 to VND22,869 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel was sold at VND21,560 per liter, down VND960. The prices of kerosene and mazut decreased by VND980 and VND300 to VND21,590 per liter and VND13,630 per kilogram, respectively.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract VND200-600 per liter from different types of oil for the petrol price stabilization fund.