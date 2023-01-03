Petrol prices increase slightly under latest adjustment

The retail prices of petrol were increased in the latest adjustment on January 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up by VND330 per liter to VND21,350 (US$0.91).

Meanwhile, the retail price of RON 95 rose by VND350 to VND22,150 per liter.

The prices of diesel oil remained unchanged at VND22,150 per liter and kerosene went up VND600 to VND22,760 per liter.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract VND605 per liter from diesel oil and VND200 per liter from kerosene, and VND100 per kg from fuel oil for the petrol price stabilization fund.

The adjustment of the retail petrol prices came after a new environment protection tax on gasoline passed by the National Assembly took effect on January 1.