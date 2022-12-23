Permanent Deputy PM congratulates Bui Chu Diocese

Permanent Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh visited and congratulated Archbishop Vu Dinh Hieu and Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers at Bui Chu Diocese in Xuan Truong district of Nam Dinh Province on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2023.

Minh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay attention to religions' right to religious freedom, and highly appreciate contributions made by the religious community and the entire people in national construction.

He wished that with their prestige and role, Catholic dignitaries and priests would continue urging Catholics to follow the Party's policies and guidelines, and the State's laws, stay united for national and local development, particularly in economic development, new-style rural are development movements, among others.

Hieu thanked leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and local authorities for creating conditions for cultural and religious activities of Catholics in the locality.

He said over the past years, the religious community and Catholics in particular have actively responded to movements to build the cultural life in residential areas, new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas, as well as parishes free from crimes, drugs and social evils.

Nam Dinh is home to the Bui Chu Diocese and Nam Dinh Deanery which belongs to Hanoi Diocese, with over 720 parishes and chapelries. Its Catholic community has over 470,000 people, accounting for over 20 percent of the province’s total population.