People’s Teacher, piano artist Thai Thi Lien passes away

People’s Teacher, People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien passed away at her home on January 31 in Hanoi at the age of 106.

Related News Tickets for legendary pianist Dang Thai Son’s concert sold out

Ms. Lien was born in 1918. She was one of the first Vietnamese female pianists at the Vietnam Music School (now the Vietnam National Academy of Music).

The People’s Artist was also the first teacher of her children, People’s Teacher Tran Thu Ha and Vietnam’s world-renowned pianist, People's Artist Dang Thai Son.

Legendary pianist Dang Thai Son studied at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Russia. He was awarded the First Prize and Gold Medal at the Tenth International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in October 1980. He was also the first Asian pianist to win a top international competition.

The funeral of People’s Teacher, People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien will be held from 7:30 am on February 4 at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi.