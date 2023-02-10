People’s role in inspecting, supervising Party members should be enhanced

The HCMC Party Committee organized a conference on building and regulating the Party and the political system, preventing moral and political ideological degradation among cadres and party members on February 9.

The event was chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai, and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the meeting, Former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc proposed the Central assign missions to Party members to give instructions for economic activities to residents or issue guidelines to Party members that have involved in doing private business, strengthen inspection and supervision work of Party organizations and Party members.

Former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam emphasized the people’s rights of supervision and inspection to Party members and the supervision role of Vietnam Fatherland Front must be developed.

The Party building must be simultaneously implemented at all levels while problems in planning and recruiting cadres have to be handled, former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao said.