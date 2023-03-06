People’s Public Security honored with first-class Fatherland Protection Order

The People’s Public Security Force held a ceremony on March 6 in Hanoi to receive the first-class Fatherland Protection Order with the participation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Vo Van Thuong.

The ceremony marks 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security and the 75th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (March 11, 1948 – 2023).

Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, Deputy Minister of Public Security affirmed that the People’s Public Security Force has continuously grown for over 75 years, contributing to the cause of national liberation, construction and defense; made outstanding victories and achievements; has been recognized, praised and highly appreciated by the Party, State and people; and received 16 Gold Star Orders, 100 Ho Chi Minh medals and many prestigious awards. During the renewal process alone, around 285 officers sacrificed their lives and 1,435 others were injured struggling against hostile forces and criminals.

Six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh became a big emulation movement featuring major contents and key tasks of the People’s Public Security Force, he noted.

On behalf of the young generation of the People’s Public Security, captain Nguyen Van Tan of the Youth Division of the Party and Political Work Department under the Ministry of Public Security affirmed absolute loyalty and gratitude to the Party and Uncle Ho; pledged to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's teachings to ensure social security and order, and contribute to building and protecting the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly appreciated the victories and achievements of the People’s Public Security Force over the past 75 years.

He extended his congratulation to the force for being honored with the first-class Fatherland Protection Order and 75 outstanding examples in studying and implementing six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh.

The Party Chief emphasized that studying and implementing six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh is learning about revolutionary morality and the noble qualities of a true communist soldier. The People’s Public Security Force needs to focus on implementing three major tasks, studying, following and taking the lead role.

He stresses that the People’s Public Security Force must also pay attention to building and rectifying the Party, promoting leadership roles, strengthening supervision and inspection works, building unity and solidarity among people, enhancing the movement of studying and implementing six teachings associated with emulation movements on ensuring national security and protecting the country.