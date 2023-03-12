People's Artist Diep Lang draws his last breath in US

After going through a long time of physical suffering due to illness, People's Artist Diep Lang drew his last breath at about 6 a.m. on March 11, 2023 in the US at the age of 82.

Folk artist Diep Lang, whose real name is Duong Cong Thuan, was born in Sa Dec in 1941. When he was 8 years old, he learned to play a musical instrument with his father Ba Diep, a good instrumentalist and followed the Tam Phung Cai Luong troupe. But his father didn't want him to be an instrumentalist who only sat behind the scenes, so he was seeking a teacher who taught Diep Lang to sing and play small roles.

In the early 1950s, while artists and actors of the Kim Thoa troup were performing Lap Song Gianh (Filling up the Gianh River) drama at Nguyen Van Hao theater, somebody threw a grenade. His father and he were lucky to escape death. But shortly after, his father became seriously ill and had to return to his hometown and died later. After his father’s burial ceremony, Diep Lang returned to Saigon to pursue a singing career.

At the age of 12, Diep Lang stepped onto the stage in the play Lap Song Gianh by the Kim Thoa troup, then the Viet Hung - Minh Chi troupe, the Phung Hao-Ba Van troups with supporting roles. It was not until the composer and showman Nguyen Huynh brought him to the Hoai Dung - Hoai My troupe in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An, he was assigned the main role in the play The Diamond Ring. The stage name Diep Lang (son of Ba Diep - his father) was called by composer Nguyen Huynh when he started playing the main role in the Hoai Dung - Hoai My troupe.

In 1962, Diep Lang joined the Kim Chuong troupe and composer Thu An asked him to play the role of a 70-year-old old man. It was also a role that marked his artistic life with the 1963 Thanh Tam Award.

During this time, he played many successful roles such as Sergeant Tam in Tim lai cuoc doi (Finding Life), Mr. Du in Tieng ho Song Hau (Song of the Hau River), Mr. Thang in Doi Co Luu (Life of Ms. Luu), Le Xuan Giac in Tieng song Rach Gam (The sound of Rach Gam waves), Grandpa in Cay le ban (The tree with odd friends), Ms. The's father in Nua doi huong phan (Life of a singer), Nhuong Phong in Kiem si doi (Bat Swordsman), A Khac Lu in Nguoi tinh tren chien tran (Lover on the battlefield), Chu Thien Ma in Mua thu tren Bach Ma Son (Autumn on Bach Ma Son Mountain), Nguyet's father in To Anh Nguyet, Chu Thien Cat in Mau nhuom san chua (Blood dyes the temple yard).

After 1975, he joined the Saigon II Cai Luong troupe, touring everywhere, including in war zones such as Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Front 479.

In 1993, he was awarded the title of Distinguished Artist. In 2000, he was honored to receive the Medal for his theatrical career. In 2003, he was awarded the title of People's Artist. Since then, he has completely reduced his performance, only participating in a few small roles on stage.

In the 50 years of pursuing art, besides performing in the field of cai luong (reformed opera), People's Artist Diep Lang also participated in theater and film activities, taking on the role of art direction and director . He has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Theater Artists Association for about 20 years.

In 2009, he and his family immigrated to the US.