People worry about increment of unemployed workers

People have worried about the increment in unemployment rates of workers in factories, industrial parks, and industrial clusters in localities, especially at the end of the year.

In its report on the general situation of the people in 2022, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front said that among the issues that people worried about was the unemployment of many workers at factories, industrial parks, and industrial clusters in Vietnam, especially at the end of the year.

The Government was urged to pay attention to the matters directing functional agencies to continue implementing the policy of supporting bank interest rates, creating favorable conditions for enterprises to maintain production and business activities. Moreover, workers and unemployed employees should be given more support.

As per the report, in 2022, people's lives were basically stable. All residents trusted the direction of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in social welfare work, strengthened national defense and security and socio-economic development. All Vietnamese people believed the government’s prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic in association with socio-economic recovery and development, stabilizing the macro-economy, and removing difficulties for production and business. The country’s Gross Domestic Product is estimated at about 8 percent for the year while production and business establishments have opened and commercial activities, services, and tourism have returned to normal and developed well.

However, residents are still worried about the complicated development of the existing Covid-19 epidemic on a large scale. Worse, strategic competition among major countries is increasingly fierce while inflation is on the increase around the world in addition to interest rate hikes, tightened monetary and fiscal policies and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in a decline in global economic growth.

Financial, monetary, and food insecurity risks exist. Domestically, inflation pressure increased while the prices of gasoline and raw materials fluctuated strongly, greatly affecting many industries and fields. Furthermore, the disbursement of public investment capital is still slow and there have been serious violations in the fields of health, finance, securities, real estate.

Regarding the prevention and fight against corruption, waste and negativity, people continue to pay attention to the fight against corruption and believe the Party and State leaders’ determination to battle the dishonest or illegal behavior of a person in a position of power.

Authorities have investigated, prosecuted, and publicly tried major corruption cases, both in the public and private sectors. Wrongdoers including senior officials received tough penalties; for instance, the cases of over-priced Covid-19 test kits at Viet A Technology Company, the case of ‘Giving and receiving bribes’ when organizing flights to bring overseas Vietnamese back home during the Covid-19 pandemic and the case of ‘Manipulating the stock market and issuing illegal bonds’ in some corporations such as Van Thinh Phat.

Residents asked authorities to speed up the trial of corruption cases to clarify the state management responsibilities of sectors, leaders’ responsibilities for losses of properties in state large projects; publicize the punishment results and the recovery of corrupt assets. Moreover, people expected the government to closely supervise the declaration of assets and income of officials and civil servants.