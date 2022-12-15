People warned against abnormal phone calls

According to recommendations of the police, residents should not believe or perform guidance from phone calls with self-proclaimed functional forces to prevent defraudation triggering affection on both material and spiritual sides.

Illustrative photo

Recently, the public security sector and specialized agencies have continuously given alerts and guided the ways on how to prevent abnormal phone calls.

From November of 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications put hotline No.156 into operation to receive reflections from people related to abnormal spam phone calls or text messages showing signs of defraudation.

However, malefactors have still been making phone calls to threaten, collect debts and finding ways to get people’s bank accounts, OTP codes or identification numbers.