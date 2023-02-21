People must be center of Party's guidelines, State's policies

A conference on reviewing the 20-year implementation of Resolution 23-NQ/TW on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc for a rich people, a strong country, a fair society, democracy, and civilization was held on February 20 in HCMC.

The meeting was chaired by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong with the participation of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Mass Mobilization Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Do Van Chien, and Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization, Pham Tat Thang.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the Fatherland Front chapters, political and social organizations at all levels of HCMC have implemented activities more and more efficiently, built the great national unity bloc, boosted the socioeconomic development and maintained political and social stability in the city for over 20 years.

Migrant workers have made outstanding contributions in various sectors and joined hands with the municipal administration to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and resume economic activity.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong emphasized that building a great national unity bloc is long-term and strategic and implemented regularly.

The rights and legitimate interests of the people must be an important starting point for guidelines, directions, and legal policies of the Party and State.

People's satisfaction is an indicator of the quality of the Party's guidelines and State's policies. Additionally, building and rectifying the Party and political system, fighting against corruption and negative phenomena, he noted.