People flock to buy gold on God of Fortune Day

From the early morning of January 31, the day of the God of Fortune (the 10th day of the first month in the lunar calendar), many large gold stores in Ho Chi Minh City busily welcomed customers who bought gold for luck.

This year, gold trading establishments have applied many payment methods via applications, e-wallets, QR code scanning, and online purchases to create convenience for customers.

Because this year's God of Fortune Day falls on a working day, many people have rushed to buy gold early. Present at a PNJ store on Nguyen Van Troi Street in Phu Nhuan District at 7 a.m., Ngoc Diep, living in District 3, said that she dropped by to buy gold for good luck at the beginning of the year on her way to work. "I choose a set of six pieces of gold to give to family members, hoping for a happy and prosperous new year," said Diep.

At SJC Gold Company on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 3, many customers came to buy gold in the early morning. Nguyen Hoang, living in District 1, who just bought a gold ring, said that this year, he chose to buy a plain gold ring for luck and for saving as well, without having to pay extra money like buying processed gold products with the images of sacred animals or the God of Fortune.

At about 8 a.m. on January 31, the Mi Hong gold store in Binh Thanh District welcomed hundreds of gold buyers. Meanwhile, gold stores near Ban Co Market and Vuon Chuoi Market in District 3, and Tan Dinh Market in District 1 did not see many gold buyers at about 9 a.m. Each store had about a dozen customers. Most customers visited these stores to buy rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces instead of buying gold bars like at large gold stores.

At the PNJ store on Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1 at about 10:30 a.m. on January 31, the number of customers was quite crowded but not as high as last year. A representative of this store said that in previous years, most people bought gold on the day of the God of Fortune on the 10th day of the first month in the lunar calendar. This year, they bought gold earlier.

It was recorded that, at the retail store system of PNJ, people had started to buy gold for luck since the 8th and 9th days of the first month in the lunar calendar. “Right from the early morning, customers visited gold stores to buy gold before going to work. Some customers also wait until noon or afternoon to buy gold,” a representative of PNJ said.

The gold products on God of Fortune Day in 2023 are quite diverse in design. SJC Company has many gold designs of the cat to serve customers. PNJ also launched products designed with the image of a golden cat - the animal sign of the year - with a collection for the Lunar New Year and sets of fortune gold collections of three, six, and twelve pieces of gold.

Doji Gold Store also said that it had prepared 4,500 products to serve customers’ needs, an increase of 18 percent compared to 2022. SBJ Company also launched gold products with diverse designs, such as the God of Fortune figurine, golden lucky bag, and golden Bodhi leaf.

Besides diverse products, this year, many gold businesses have also applied many sale methods for the convenience of customers. Specifically, at PNJ, many customers buy gold online, making orders at home and then going to the gold store to receive products to avoid waiting. PNJ also allows customers to buy in installments with zero-percent interest rates and a lucky draw to attract customers.

This year, SJC Company added a payment method by scanning the VietQR code so that gold buyers would not have to withdraw cash. SBJ also sells some gold bar products through the MoMo e-wallet. Even after buying, customers can keep gold in the e-wallet so that when they need to sell, they can sell it through their e-wallets.

Gold enterprises said that to best serve shopping needs, the stores of PNJ, SJC, and Doji would close at 11 p.m. or later.