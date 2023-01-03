People enjoy doing some sightseeing and shopping

People in many parts of the country did some sightseeing and shopping in the New Year, showing positive signals in 2023.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism yesterday said that during the three days of New Year's holidays, the city attracted about 1.6 million visitors who came to visit and play at tourist resorts in the southern metropolis collecting a total revenue estimated at over VND5,900 billion (US$250.97 million). Previously, to attract vacationers to Ho Chi Minh City during the New Year and Lunar New Year 2023, the city tourism sector has launched a series of interesting products such as the tour Following the Footprints of the Saigon Rangers, Saigon on Saturday afternoon shift, Driving Vespa to explore District 3, a very different Cho Lon, Go Vap - One hundred years of finding the old mark, Back to Thieng Lieng island hamlet.

It is estimated that the number of visitors to enjoy and eat at Binh Quoi Tourist Village reached about 4,500-5,000 visitors a day during the New Year holiday, an increase of about 50 percent compared to normal. Binh Quoi tourist village has increased the operational capacity of the restaurant area with two buffets with more than 70 rustic dishes in the South to welcome guests at peak hours at noon and in the evening.

Meanwhile, Saigontourist said that it welcomed more than 5,000 visitors during three days of the New Year holidays. Many people booked tours to the Mekong Delta provinces, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang, said travel agencies. Some tours to Thailand, Southeast Asian countries and Northeast Asia have also been favored by holiday-makers.

Mr. Tran Thai Nam, Deputy Director of the Management Board of Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh, said that during the New Year holidays of 2023, more than 50,000 vacationers came to Ba Den Mountain to do sightseeing. The number of visitors is large because Ba Den Mountain has many beautiful landscapes; plus, because the Sungroup Group has just put into use the Tam An cable car line, moving from Ba Den Pagoda to the top of the mountain with a length of more than 1,200 meters and 76 cabins.

During the New Year holidays in 2023, the purchasing power of goods in Ho Chi Minh City increased slightly with a discount on many essential items. The number of customers coming to buy food and eat at Emart Go Vap supermarket yesterday was quite crowded. This retailer senior manager Le Huu Tinh said that this year, Tet comes earlier than last year, so people tend to shop for the Solar New Year and for the Lunar New Year sooner.

There is a slight increase of 10 percent in the number of visitors while revenue increased by 20 percent over the same period last year. Because of the economic recession, people mainly focus on buying necessities and indispensable items during holidays and Tet festival such as cakes, soft drinks, bird's nest products, beer, dried nuts, and chocolate whereas fashion and electronic items have slow purchasing power, said Mr. Le Huu Tinh.

Similarly, Co.opmart supermarket chain operation director Nguyen Ngoc Thang said that in the past few days, the purchasing power of the supermarket chain has doubled compared to normal days, and some supermarkets in the chain saw it triple. Customers mainly choose Tet products such as glutinous rice, green beans, spring rolls, jam, cakes, cleaning products, and home decoration items.

Representatives of supermarkets Winmart, Aeon, MM Mega Market also said that during the New Year holidays of 2023, the number of customers flocking to the supermarket chains increased by 20 percent-30 percent compared to weekdays. Currently, supermarkets have worked with suppliers to increase the supply of items participating in price stabilization, ensuring stable and competitive prices for consumers.

In addition, supermarkets have launched many promotional programs with discounts of up to 50 percent on many essential items, which also contribute to demand stimulation before, during and after the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

Shoppers to traditional markets during the New Year holiday also increased slightly compared to weekdays. Some items such as dry food for Tet holiday saw a sharp increase of about 50 percent while shop assistants of clothing and footwear stalls said that purchasing power increased by 25 percent-30 percent compared to weekdays.