Peach blossom growers eager with Tet harvesting season

Amid the prolonged severe cold wave, peach blossom growers in Nghi Xuan, Thach Ha, Cam Xuyen District of Ha Tinh Province are busy to take care of trees, cut off leaves and branches on these days to prepare for the Lunar New Year 2023.

Co Dam Commune is located near Hong Linh Mountain which is the largest peach blossom plantation area in Nghi Xuan District.

Nguyen Ngoc Ky from Xuan Son Village of Co Dam Commune said that his family has been planting the tree for seven years. Currently, there are about 500 roots in his gardens, including more than 100 roots for sale on the upcoming Tet holiday with price expected to range from VND500,000 (US$22) to VND3 million (US$127) each one. This year's peach blossom crop is expected to bring his family an income of nearly VND100 million (US$4,235).

Peach blossoms are mainly consumed in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces. According to Nguyen Ngoc Ky, thanks to this year’s favorable weather condition, the peach trees grow well with beautiful shape and a lot of flower buds have appeared on branches.

In the nearby garden, Truong Van Tan and his wife are also carefully taking care of more than 5,000 square meters of peach blossom with about 900 roots of all kinds. His family will sell about 700 peach blossom roots with the average price of from VND500,000 (US$22) to VND2 million (US$85) for each.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Co Dam Commune, Le Thanh Binh said that the whole commune has around 130 households planting 15 hectares of peach blossom, mostly in villages of Xuan Son, Ke Lat with a total revenue nearing VND3 billion (US$127,000) per each Tet season. Many households in the locality earned good income thanks to peach blossom gardens. Besides, the locality had collaborated with the Agricultural Science Institute of Northern Central Vietnam to perform training sessions in planting and tree care techniques to meet the set quality for each household to step-by-step build the peach blossom brand-name of Co Dam Commune.

Meanwhile, hundreds of household in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District and in Cam Hung Commune, Cam Xuyen District are focusing on final steps to harvest peach blossom for Tet consumption in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cam Hung Commune, Cam Xuyen District, Nguyen Dinh Hoat informed that the whole commune has around 350 households planting peach blossom in the area of around 20 to 25 hectares, mostly in villages of Hung Thang and Hung Trung with a total revenue of more than VND10 billion (US$423,000).

In Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Tran Ba Hoanh said that the whole locality has around 400 households planting peach blossom in the area of over 100 hectares with a total revenue of around VND25 billion (US$1.1 million).

With current chilling weather condition without sunshine, the flowers are expected to blossom right on the Lunar New Year holidays.